Burning Ashes
In the vein of Kevin Hearne, Burning Ashes is the third book in the Ben Garston series, a contemporary fantasy tale of dragons and ancient magic hidden within our own world.
The Lore is over. For Ben Garston, the fight is just beginning.
The uneasy truce between the human and the mythical world has shattered. Betrayed by his oldest friend, with a tragic death on his hands, there isn’t enough whiskey in England to wash away the taste of Ben’s guilt. But for a one-time guardian dragon, there’s no time to sit and sulk in the ruins.
Because the Long Sleep has come undone. Slowly but surely, Remnants are stirring under the earth, unleashing chaos and terror on an unsuspecting modern world. Worse still, the Fay are returning, travelling across the gulfs of the nether to bring a final reckoning to Remnants and humans alike.
A war is coming. A war to end all wars. And only Ben Garston stands in the way…
The Ben Garston novels
Chasing Embers
Raising Fire
Burning Ashes
"A thrilling fusion of myth and modernity, Chasing Embers will have you rooting for dragons over humans and loving every minute of it."—Kevin Hearne, New York Times bestselling author of Hounded
"Absolutely loving it. Gorgeous use of language, great humour, characterisation and storyline. New fan!"—Elizabeth Chadwick
"Inventive and vivid ... This is smart action storytelling, and Bennett is assembling the materials for a terrific conclusion."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Raising Fire
"Raising Fire is exciting, entertaining and more than a little thought provoking. The book ends in a suitably revelatory fashion and I cannot wait to see where it goes next."—The Eloquent Page
"A superior piece of magical myth-making."—SFFWorld on Chasing Embers
"For those who love this series and this genre, Raising Fire offers the fantasy you're looking for."—RT Book Reviews