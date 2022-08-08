Kickass Healthy LADA

A detailed breakdown in the different diabetes diagnoses

What makes LADA different and how to find the best treatment team

Tools for good health with diabetes, including diet and nutrition advice

The 21 rules of carb intake aka Carb Craft

Tips for living la vida LADA

If you have Latent Auto‑immune Diabetes in Adults (LADA), maybe you've been told to follow a plan for Type 1 diabetes. Or perhaps type 2. Or a little bit of this and a little bit of that. If you haven't been diagnosed with LADA, but either type 1 or type 2 and the suggested lifestyle modifications aren't working, you may be misdiagnosed. The truth is, there is a lot of misinformation about what's informally known as “type 1.5 diabetes”—which leaves sufferers under- or misdiagnosed—and if they do have a diagnosis, often they don't know where to turn. Jacqueline Haskins visited five doctors before getting helpful information—and she's not alone. As reported in 2018, epidemiological studies show that LADA is a prevalent form of diabetes and may account for 2% to 12% of all cases of diabetes in adult population Today's dismaying lack of awareness and information about LADA puts the millions of Americans with this condition in harm's way: misdirecting them away from helpful treatments and toward harmful treatments. Though it has been known to medical researchers since the 1980s, LADA is just now beginning to be known to the general public and therefore is underrepresented in general trade books—until now.A biologist, essayist, poet, and LADA‑sufferer, Jacqueline Haskins provides a well‑researched, empathetic, and useful guide to learning about LADA and taking charge of your health. Readers will find:With a biologist’s keen eye, a poet's ease of language, and a patient-advocate's tenacity, Jacqueline Haskins offers a go-to guide for anyone diagnosed with LADA.