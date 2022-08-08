Jacqueline Haskins is a biologist-writer: after 30 fun and adventurous years of field biology, she now—to her wonder and delight—gets paid to hang out in a bookstore. Jacqueline received her Masters in Biostatistics from the University of Washington and her Masters in Creative Writing from Northwest Institute of Literary Arts. Her work appears in dozens of publications including The Iowa Review, River Teeth, Raven Chronicles and Terrain’s Letters to America series. She has been nominated for a Pushcart; featured by “The Humble Essayist;” and been a finalist or winner in several contests including Oregon Quarterly’s Northwest Perspectives. She lives in Cascade Mts, WA.

Dr. Maury Hafermann, MD, graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College, and obtained his medical doctorate from the University of Washington, graduating with honors and as a member of the AOA Honor Society. Dr. Hafermann practiced as a family medicine specialist for over twenty years, and has an interest in auto-immune conditions such as LADA, and in medicinal nutrition. He lives in Leavenworth, WA.