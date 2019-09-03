Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Think Like a Pancreas

A Practical Guide to Managing Diabetes with Insulin

by

The all-in-one, comprehensive resource for the millions of people with diabetes who use insulin, revised and updated.

Few diabetes books focus specifically on the day-to-day issues facing people who use insulin. Diabetes educator Gary Scheiner provides the tools to “think like a pancreas” — to successfully master the art and science of matching insulin to the body’s ever-changing needs. Comprehensive, free of medical jargon, and packed with useful information not readily available elsewhere, such as:
  • Day-to-day blood glucose control and monitoring
  • Designing an insulin program to best match your lifestyle
  • Up-to date medication and technology
  • New insulin formulations and combinations
  • and more

With detailed information on new medications and technologies — both apps and devices — surrounding insulin, as well as new injection devices, and dietary recommendations, Think Like a Pancreas is the insulin user’s go-to guide.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases / Diabetes

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9780738246680

Hachette Go
