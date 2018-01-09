Sure to be classified as more informative and useful than Schott’s Miscellany, but easily just as much fun, CALL TO ORDER is an essential illustrated guide that fills in the gaping holes in our knowledge and helps settle plaguing questions. Among them, “Does four-of-a-kind beat a full house in poker?” (Yes.) Does a Marquess outrank a Duke? (No.) And, what classification of sinner populates the Sixth Circle of Hell? (Heretics.) And, how are they punished. (Crammed into burning tombs.)



Can you never pass question three on HQ? Here are the hierarchies, pecking orders, ranks, and standings that order every aspect of our lives, from society, government and religion to culture, music, biology, and environment.

CALL TO ORDER is the definitive catalog of where things stand.