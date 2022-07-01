Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia by the Smartest Guy in the Bar
The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia by the Smartest Guy in the Bar

Over 300 Rounds and More Than 3,000 Questions

by Austin Rogers

On Sale

Feb 22, 2022

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523510528

Genre

Nonfiction / Reference / Trivia

Description

Play the best damn trivia night ever!
From one of the pioneers of pub trivia, Jeopardy! champion Austin Rogers, comes the complete resource for playing and running an uproariously entertaining trivia night, whether you’re hanging out with friends and family, spicing up a party, or hosting an official event at your local pub.
 
More than a random collection of facts, The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia features over 300 rounds of ten-question quizzes. Each one is carefully curated to encourage a night of lively competition. The result? Hours and hours of fun as you and your friends answer challenging questions on everything from Bad Movie Descriptions to Winter sports, Kanye and the Kardashians to Brit Lit.

What's Inside

Praise

“There are probably people who know more about trivia than Austin Rogers, and maybe even a few who know more about bars. But I can't think of anyone who knows more about both. Lazy pub quiz hosts will be cribbing from this fantastic book for decades!”
—Ken Jennings, bestselling author and Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time

“The only thing more fun than playing against Austin Rogers on Jeopardy! is playing alongside him at pub trivia. This guy really knows his stuff, and this book is a must-have for anyone who is serious about trivia.”
—Buzzy Cohen, Jeopardy! Champion and Guest Host, and author of Get Ready: A Champion’s Guide to Preparing for the Moments That Matter

"Rogers peppers the work with interesting, clever, and sometimes funny facts and commentary.... A winning collection of brain teasers."
Library Journal
 
