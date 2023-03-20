The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia by the Smartest Guy in the Bar

“There are probably people who know more about trivia than Austin Rogers, and maybe even a few who know more about bars. But I can't think of anyone who knows more about both. Lazy pub quiz hosts will be cribbing from this fantastic book for decades!”

—Ken Jennings, bestselling author and Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time



“The only thing more fun than playing against Austin Rogers on Jeopardy! is playing alongside him at pub trivia. This guy really knows his stuff, and this book is a must-have for anyone who is serious about trivia.”

—Buzzy Cohen, Jeopardy! Champion and Guest Host, and author of Get Ready: A Champion’s Guide to Preparing for the Moments That Matter



"Rogers peppers the work with interesting, clever, and sometimes funny facts and commentary.... A winning collection of brain teasers."

—Library Journal

