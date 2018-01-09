Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jackie Strachan

Jackie Strachan and Jane Moseley have written, translated, and edited a long list of books on pets, history, gardening, travel, cookery, and wine, and have distilled, ordered and arranged their knowledge into this informative volume. They both love language and speak a number of different ones. They both live in the U.K.
