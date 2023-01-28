Free shipping on orders $35+
Chasing Eden
Design Inspiration from the Gardens at Hortulus Farm
Description
One of the most spectacular private gardens in America, Hortulus Farm is the masterpiece of Renny Reynolds and Jack Staub, renowned experts in the fields of design, gardening, and entertaining. It is beautifully captured in Chasing Eden, a lavishly illustrated roadmap to creating a personal Eden.
Hortulus Farm is a not only a model of classical tenets, but also a showcase of how traditions can be successfully broken. Gardeners will discover information on specific design principles, from vistas and allées to hardscaping and water features. They will also learn how to adapt these principles to less-than-optimal settings without sacrificing a site’s sense of place. Both aspirational and practical, Chasing Eden will inspire home gardeners to create their own earthly paradise.
What's Inside
Praise
“Vision, tenacity, and a perfectionist’s eye are the qualities that shine out from this account of a paradise garden created by one of America’s foremost stylists. This is a thrilling and inspiring story.” —Anna Pavord, author of The Curious Gardener and Landskipping
“A fabulous adventure in armchair gardening—all of the pleasure and none of the backache!” —Jinny Blom, landscape gardener and author of The Thoughtful Gardener
“Jack and Renny have set the stage for others to be inspired by their design excellence and story. Chasing Eden is not only a beautiful book; it will serve as a template for generations of future gardeners to create their very own Garden of Eden.” —Paul B. Redman, president and CEO, Longwood Gardens
“Gorgeous.”—Antiques Gardens Birmingham
“A true story that will make your heart sing and your thumb itch to begin planting…read this and reap the enthusiasm, and you’ll be ready to chase your own Eden right from your backyard.” —The News Tribune
“Staub and Reynolds provide gardening inspiration, entertaining reading, and horticultural education in a title that a wide range of hobbyists, garden historians, and design professionals should enjoy.” —Library Journal
“A rich and thought-provoking exploration of the why and how of garden making that will interest anyone whose spirits soar with a good garden visit.” —The Council on Botanical and Horticultural Libraries
“The book’s advice is generous, and it’s authors put forth that it is meant for gardeners of any ability and gardens of any size.” —Horticulture