Jack Staub

Jack Staub, popular lecturer, playwright, and avid gardener, is widely considered to be one of the country’s leading experts on edible gardening. His celebrated vegetable, herb, and fruit gardens at Hortulus Farm have been featured in a wide variety of magazines as well as a series of books.



Renny Reynolds, founder of Renny & Reed in New York City, is one of the nation’s most renowned entertaining, gardening, and lifestyle experts. His definitive book, The Art of the Party, is known as the party-planner’s bible, and his event and garden designs have been featured in shelter, garden, and lifestyle magazines.

