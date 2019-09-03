Vegan for Life

a brand-new chapter on vegan eating for weight management

guidance on eating to prevent chronic disease

the latest findings on sports nutrition and muscle mass

easy-to-follow vegan food guides, menus, and pantry lists

Are you considering going vegan, but not sure how to start? Are you already committed to an animal-free diet, but are unclear about how to get proper nutrients?is your comprehensive, go-to guide for optimal plant-based nutrition. Registered dietitians and long-time vegans Jack Norris and Virginia Messina debunk some of the most persistent myths about vegan nutrition and provide essential information about getting enough calcium and protein, finding the best supplements, and understanding the “real deal” about organics, processed foods, raw foods, and more. Now, ten years since its original publication, the book has been completely revised and updated, with:Covering everything from a six-step transition plan to meeting calorie and nutrient needs during every stage of life,is the guide for aspiring and veteran vegans alike.