Vegan for Life
Everything You Need to Know to Be Healthy on a Plant-based Diet
The comprehensive guide for optimal plant-based nutrition at every stage of life, now completely updatedRead More
Are you considering going vegan, but not sure how to start? Are you already committed to an animal-free diet, but are unclear about how to get proper nutrients? Vegan for Life is your comprehensive, go-to guide for optimal plant-based nutrition. Registered dietitians and long-time vegans Jack Norris and Virginia Messina debunk some of the most persistent myths about vegan nutrition and provide essential information about getting enough calcium and protein, finding the best supplements, and understanding the “real deal” about organics, processed foods, raw foods, and more. Now, ten years since its original publication, the book has been completely revised and updated, with:
- a brand-new chapter on vegan eating for weight management
- guidance on eating to prevent chronic disease
- the latest findings on sports nutrition and muscle mass
- easy-to-follow vegan food guides, menus, and pantry lists
Edition: Revised
