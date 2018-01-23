The Witching Hours: The Vampire Knife





Siblings Anna and Max love scary stories, but when they find an enchanted knife on a dark and stormy night in Transylvania, truth becomes stranger than fiction. Suddenly, they find themselves dragged into a world of monsters and magic…a world where it soon becomes all too clear that vampires are not just a fairy tale.





And when Max mysteriously vanishes, it’s up to Anna to find him. But can the siblings find a way to survive their own scary story?





This deliciously creepy book is a modern Brothers Grimm tale, full of adventure and fun frights that will have readers jumping in their seats and ripping through the pages to find out what happens next.