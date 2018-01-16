Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Witching Hours: The Vampire Knife
The first book in a spooky new series for only the bravest of readers–perfect for fans of The Spiderwick Chronicles!Read More
Anna and Max love scary stories, but when they find a mysterious knife on a dark and stormy night in Transylvania, truth becomes stranger than fiction. Brought to a spooky inn at the edge of the woods, the siblings find themselves dragged into a world of monsters and magic…and it soon becomes all too clear that vampires are not just a fairy tale.
When Max mysteriously vanishes, it’s up to Anna to find him. But can the siblings find a way to survive their own scary story?
This deliciously creepy book is a modern Brothers Grimm tale, full of adventure and fun frights that will have readers jumping in their seats and ripping through the pages to find out what happens next.
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
Praise for The Witching House: The Vampire Knife:
"With each turn of the page, readers are swept away on a dangerous and mysterious journey...An exciting, eerie read for middleschoolers who enjoy a good quest with a side of scares."—Booklist
