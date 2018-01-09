The Witching Hours: The Vampire Knife

The first book in a spooky new series for only the bravest of readers–perfect for fans of The Spiderwick Chronicles. Now in paperback!



Siblings Anna and Max love scary stories, but when they find an enchanted knife on a dark and stormy night in Transylvania, truth becomes stranger than fiction. Suddenly, they find themselves dragged into a world of monsters and magic…a world where it soon becomes all too clear that vampires are not just a fairy tale.



The first book in a spooky new series for only the bravest of readers–perfect for fans of The Spiderwick Chronicles. Now in paperback!



And when Max mysteriously vanishes, it’s up to Anna to find him. But can the siblings find a way to survive their own scary story?



This deliciously creepy book is a modern Brothers Grimm tale, full of adventure and fun frights that will have readers jumping in their seats and ripping through the pages to find out what happens next.