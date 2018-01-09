Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Witching Hours: The Vampire Knife

The Witching Hours: The Vampire Knife

by

The first book in a spooky new series for only the bravest of readers–perfect for fans of The Spiderwick Chronicles. Now in paperback!

Siblings Anna and Max love scary stories, but when they find an enchanted knife on a dark and stormy night in Transylvania, truth becomes stranger than fiction. Suddenly, they find themselves dragged into a world of monsters and magic…a world where it soon becomes all too clear that vampires are not just a fairy tale.

The first book in a spooky new series for only the bravest of readers–perfect for fans of The Spiderwick Chronicles. Now in paperback!

And when Max mysteriously vanishes, it’s up to Anna to find him. But can the siblings find a way to survive their own scary story?

This deliciously creepy book is a modern Brothers Grimm tale, full of adventure and fun frights that will have readers jumping in their seats and ripping through the pages to find out what happens next.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780316524667

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for The Witching House: The Vampire Knife:
"With each turn of the page, readers are swept away on a dangerous and mysterious journey...An exciting, eerie read for middleschoolers who enjoy a good quest with a side of scares."—Booklist
Read More Read Less