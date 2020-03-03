Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shake Strain Done
Craft Cocktails at Home
Demystify the art of mixology with 175 recipes revealing the simple rules that make any cocktail delicious–showinghow to make them at home with no fuss and a limited bar.Read More
The craft cocktail movement has changed the way we drink when we go out–and Shake Strain Done shows a better way to drink at home.
Gone are the days of boring gin and tonics, mediocre Manhattans, and basic Martinis made at the home bar. Instead, this book shows how to use pantry staples and basic liquors to produce 175 game-changing cocktails that you can customize to fit your tastes.
Working from simple rules that make any cocktail balanced and delicious, these inventive drink combinations capture the flavor and sophistication of high-end bars, but do away with tedious techniques and esoteric ingredients. The result is quality mixed drinks without any headache or fuss.
Shake Strain Done also includes helpful visualizations of how each drink relates to others, guiding you along a spectrum of tastes including Warm, Refreshing, Sweet, Sour, Bitter, Fruity, Herbal, Creamy, Spicy, Strong, Smoky, and more–so you know you’ll love your cocktail before you reach for a single bottle.
