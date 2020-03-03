J.M. Hirsch

J.M. Hirsch is a James Beard Award-winning food and travel writer. He is editorial director of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, a Boston-based food media company with a 140,000-circulation print magazine, public television and radio shows that reach millions of viewers and listeners, and multiple James Beard Award-finalist and -winning cookbooks. In addition to his regular appearances on Milk Street Radio, Hirsch has appeared on Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, The Martha Stewart Show, Better TV, Emeril’s Table, Mr. Food, QVC’s In the Kitchen with David, ABC World News, and numerous local market morning shows. He is the former food editor for the Associated Press.