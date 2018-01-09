Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
JJ Virgin's Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook
150 Low-Sugar Recipes to Help You Lose Up to 10 Pounds in Just 2 Weeks
The Essential Companion to JJ Virgin’s Sugar Impact Diet
JJ Virgin’s Sugar Impact Diet will revolutionize the way readers think about sugar. This companion cookbook brings the groundbreaking diet into the kitchen and makes it easier – and tastier-for readers to drop damaging sugars and lose fat fast. Featuring more than 150 delicious and simple recipes, including mouthwatering breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and sweet-tooth-taming desserts, this cookbook is designed to help readers drop pounds and melt away fat without missing the foods they love. JJ Virgin’s Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook provides all of the tools readers need to succeed, including meal plans, grocery lists, and customizable menus for readers with special diets like vegans, vegetarians, and Paleo devotees.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR JJ VIRGIN'S SUGAR IMPACT DIET
"Can help save your brain and your life. Numerous studies show that sugar can be addictive and pro-inflammatory and lead to a number of devastating illnesses. If you want a better brain, I highly recommend this book." --Daniel G. Amen, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Change Your Brain, Change Your Life
"Opens your eyes to how much sugar you're really eating, and provides an actionable plan to cut down on the sweet stuff and feel better fast." --Mark Hyman, MD, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Blood Sugar Solution 10 Day Detox Diet
"In line with leading-edge science, JJ Virgin presents a radical and empowering new way to look at sugar." --David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain
"Breaks through the myths and provides a clear and realistic path to health. This book is life changing!" --Cynthia Pasquella, CCN, author of P.I.N.K Method and The Hungry Hottie Cookbook, and founder of the Institute of Transformational Nutrition