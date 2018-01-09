JJ Virgin's Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook

The Essential Companion to JJ Virgin’s Sugar Impact Diet





will revolutionize the way readers think about sugar. This companion cookbook brings the groundbreaking diet into the kitchen and makes it easier – and tastier-for readers to drop damaging sugars and lose fat fast. Featuring more than 150 delicious and simple recipes, including mouthwatering breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and sweet-tooth-taming desserts, this cookbook is designed to help readers drop pounds and melt away fat without missing the foods they love.provides all of the tools readers need to succeed, including meal plans, grocery lists, and customizable menus for readers with special diets like vegans, vegetarians, and Paleo devotees.