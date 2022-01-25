Captive
Captive

by Iris Johansen

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538726327

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 432

Eve Duncan's daughter Jane now has everything she’s dreamed of with her marriage to Seth Caleb and their newborn baby—but their happily ever after is about to be upended in this gripping suspense novel from the number one best-selling author of The Persuasion.

Fans were thrilled when Jane and Seth finally committed to a life together. Now we pick up where The Persuasion left off, and the couple is in Scotland with their newborn baby and her proud grandparents Eve Duncan and Joe Quinn.

But a dark past follows Seth wherever he goes, and his newfound happiness is cruelly dashed by an evil psychopath. With Jane and the baby in danger, Seth will be stretched to the limits of his physical and emotional endurance while trying to save them in a fast-paced plot that leads to a stunning conclusion.

Praise

“[A]n enthralling, keep-you-on-your-toes read. Enjoy these High Stakes! You won't get a moment to rest!"
 —FreshFiction.com on High Stakes

“Logan is a well-written character, who is smart, sexy and a bad-ass... He fits in perfectly in the Iris Johansen world of characters. Here’s to more Logan books.”

RedCarpetCrash.com on High Stakes
"There's no one like Iris Johansen!"—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author, on High Stakes
"A master storyteller, Iris Johansen brings characters to life like no other."—Robert Dugoni, New York Times bestselling author, on High Stakes
"Dive into the explosive world of Iris Johansen, where villains get exactly what they deserve and the good guys--eventually--win the day. That's a world I want to live in!"—Tami Hoag, #1 New York Times bestselling author, on High Stakes
"Johansen keeps readers on the edge of their seats."—Booklist on High Stakes
"Just by seeing the Iris Johansen name . . . you know [it] will be an explosive, unforgettable story."—Suspense Magazine on High Stakes
Eve Duncan