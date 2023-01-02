Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Captive
Captive

by Iris Johansen

Description

Eve Duncan’s daughter Jane MacGuire seems to have found a perfect life with Seth Caleb—until a ruthless madman threatens to destroy it all, in this gripping suspense novel from #1 bestselling author Iris Johansen.
 
Jane MacGuire is enjoying a period of domestic bliss as she focuses on her art and her partner Seth Caleb uses his unique abilities as an agent for the MI6 intelligence service.  But when Seth crosses crime lord Hugh Bohdan, he incurs the wrath of one of the world’s most powerful criminal empires…one whose tentacles reach across the globe and even to the idyllic Scottish retreat where Jane is working.  
 
Soon Jane is on the run, struggling to stay one step ahead of Bohdan’s army and his devastating high-tech weaponry. Even with the assistance of Earl John MacDuff, she finds danger at every turn.  But with that peril comes an astonishing discovery: a 200-year-old secret on the brink of becoming lost to history.
 
Jane and Seth must join forces to unlock the fascinating puzzle, even as they hurtle toward a lethal final confrontation in the Highlands.  But before their adventure is over, Jane and Seth will encounter their biggest shock of all…and realize nothing can be the same for them ever again. 
 

Praise

"Readers will eagerly turn the pages to see what happens next. Johansen gives romantic suspense fans exactly what they want."—Publishers Weekly
"Johansen takes Seth’s and Jane’s passionate relationship to an unexpected new level and in
doing so, creates an unstoppable team sure to inspire another tantalizing suspense series."—Booklist
"Dive into the explosive world of Iris Johansen, where villains get exactly what they deserve and the good guys--eventually--win the day. That's a world I want to live in!"—Tami Hoag, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"There's no one like Iris Johansen!"—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller, Iris Johansen brings characters to life like no other."—Robert Dugoni, New York Times bestselling author
"Johansen keeps readers on the edge of their seats."—Booklist
"Just by seeing the Iris Johansen name . . . you know [it] will be an explosive, unforgettable story."—Suspense Magazine
Eve Duncan