Cunt, 20th Anniversary Edition
A Declaration of Independence
The twentieth-anniversary edition of the original women’s empowerment manifesto
An ancient title of respect for women, the word “cunt” long ago veered off its noble path. Inga Muscio traces the road from honor to expletive, giving women the motivation and tools to claim the term as a positive and powerful force in their lives.
In this fully revised anniversary edition of the classic testament to women’s empowerment, Muscio explores with candidness and humor such traditional feminist issues as birth control, sexuality, jealousy between women, and prostitution with a fresh attitude for a new generation of women.
Sending out a call for every woman to be the “Cuntlovin’ Ruler of Her Sexual Universe,” Muscio stands convention on its head by embracing the provocative and celebrating womanhood.
Edition: Revised
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Beautifully written and incredibly informative, this book is like no other. It made me laugh, cry, and appreciate what I have down there more than anything I've ever read. Not just an owner's manual, but a love letter to the most valuable thing on the planet. Everyone who was born out of one needs to read Cunt."—Margaret Cho
"I had chills by page two of the introduction. Cunt touched me deeply . . . I had a chance to step back and think about how Cunt affects my perspective, not just about women but also the world around me. I was reminded of all the inequity that surrounds women. All the time. Every day. Everywhere. A must-read."—Joan Jett,
"Bright, sharp, empowering, long-lasting, useful, sexy."—San Francisco Chronicle
"Cunt does for feminism what smoothies did for high-fiber diets-it reinvents the oft-indigestible into something sweet and delicious."—Bust