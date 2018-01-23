Cunt, 20th Anniversary Edition

The twentieth-anniversary edition of the original women’s empowerment manifesto



An ancient title of respect for women, the word “cunt” long ago veered off its noble path. Inga Muscio traces the road from honor to expletive, giving women the motivation and tools to claim the term as a positive and powerful force in their lives.



In this fully revised anniversary edition of the classic testament to women’s empowerment, Muscio explores with candidness and humor such traditional feminist issues as birth control, sexuality, jealousy between women, and prostitution with a fresh attitude for a new generation of women.



Sending out a call for every woman to be the “Cuntlovin’ Ruler of Her Sexual Universe,” Muscio stands convention on its head by embracing the provocative and celebrating womanhood.