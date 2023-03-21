Orders over $45 ship FREE

Parents of the World, Unite!
Parents of the World, Unite!

How to Save Our Schools from the Left’s Radical Agenda

by Ian Prior

Mar 21, 2023

256 Pages

9781546004448

Nonfiction / Education / Educational Policy & Reform / General

Woke radicals envision a public education system in America where children are no longer the responsibility of their parents but rather mere wards of the state.
 
It’s not too late to stop the Left's dark vision from taking root in public schools across the country.

With stories and lessons from the frontlines of this battle, Ian Prior, one of the most recognizable parent-activists in this fight, reveals how a “parents' revolution” is sweeping the country. He explains how families can win the battle to stop divisive and dangerous concepts rooted in critical race theory and other left-wing ideologies from spreading to their schools.

This is a book for American parents who believe they should be able to raise their children without government interference in their moral, religious, and ethical choices.

