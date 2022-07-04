Ian Prior

Ian Prior is one of the most recognizable voices in the parents’ revolution that has swept the country. Ian began his career as an attorney in New England in 2002 after graduating from Boston University School of Law. He transitioned into politics in 2011, working on various Republican campaigns before serving as a top spokesman at the Justice Department. Ian is married and has two daughters in elementary school in Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia. In 2021, Ian formed the group “Fight for Schools."