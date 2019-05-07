Classroom 13: 3 Books in 1!

The Classroom 13 series is about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The first title starts when unlucky teacher Ms. Linda LaCrosse wins the lottery, and shares her winnings with her class — giving each student over a BILLION DOLLARS!





You might think this was nice, but it was not. It was a nasty idea. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, winning the lottery is not always lucky, and will lead to many disastrous moments in the future.





The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun — and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.





This book includes The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13, The Disastrous Magical Wishes of Classroom 13, and The Fantastic and Terrible Fame of Classroom 13.