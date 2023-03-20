Finding Baby Holly

About the Author

has always treasured family. Unbeknownst to her, she was a young baby when a mysterious trio of unidentified women brought her to the doorstep of a young pastor who then adopted her and raised her in a lovingChristian home. In the forty-two years since her birth parents’ murders, she has leaned on her faith as she married her husband, Troy, and became the mother of five precious children. She has held a wide variety of jobs: a restaurantserver, factory packaging assembler, gas station worker, bread baker, and powdered milk mixer. After earning her associates degree in accounting at Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, she worked in anaccounting firm, became a tax preparer, and served in the accounting office at a furniture store. She particularly appreciates two faithful bosses who shined God’s light on her path and that of her family. “They are like family to me,”she says. Holly lives with Troy and their family in a small town in Oklahoma.

