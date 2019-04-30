



Hazel and her brother, Ben, live in Fairfold, where humans and the Folk exist side by side. Since they were children, Hazel and Ben have been telling each other stories about the boy in the glass coffin, that he is a prince and they are valiant knights, pretending their prince would be different from the other faeries, the ones who made cruel bargains, lurked in the shadows of trees, and doomed tourists. But as Hazel grows up, she puts aside those stories. Hazel knows the horned boy will never wake.





Until one day, he does….





As the world turns upside down, Hazel has to become the knight she once pretended to be.





Set in the same world as the bestselling The Folk of the Air series (The Cruel Prince, The Wicked King, and The Queen of Nothing), The Darkest Part of the Forest is Holly Black’s triumphant return to the opulent, enchanting faerie tales that launched her career.



