Mary: Unleashed

Mary in the mirror. Mary in the glass. Mary in the water. Mary lurks in the emptiness, in the darkness . . . in the reflection. That is, until Jess unleashes her into the world. Now Mary Worth is out and her haunting is deadlier than ever. No one is safe. Shauna, Kitty, and Jess must band together to unearth the truth about Mary’s death to put her soul to rest for good. Their search leads them back to where it all began???to Solomon’s Folly, a place as dangerous as the ghost who died there a century and a half ago. Quick sand, hidden traps and a phantom fog are the least of their worries. To stop Mary, they need to follow a dark string of clues and piece together a gruesome mystery that spans generations. But time is running out. As chilling facts come to light, Mary inches ever closer to her prey. Can Jess, Shauna, and Kitty break Mary’s curse before it’s too late? Or will history repeat itself until there is no one left to call her name . . . ?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Horror

On Sale: September 1st 2015

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781484719336

Praise

PRAISE FOR MARY: THE SUMMONING

"This modern take on the popular urban legend is definitely not for the faint of heart."—School Library Journal
