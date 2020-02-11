The Bloody Mary Saga

There is a right way and a wrong way to summon her?





Jess had done the research.





Success requires precision: a dark room, a mirror, a candle, salt, and four teenage girls. Each of them-Jess, Shauna, Kitty, and Anna-must link hands, follow the rules . . . and never let go.





A thrilling fear spins around the room the first time Jess calls her name: “Bloody Mary. Bloody Mary. BLOODY MARY.” A ripple of terror follows when a shadowy silhouette emerges through the fog, a specter trapped behind the mirror.





Once is not enough, though-at least not for Jess.





Mary is called again. And again.





But when their summoning circle is broken, Bloody Mary slips through the glass with a taste for revenge on her lips. As the girls struggle to escape Mary’s wrath, loyalties are questioned, friendships are torn apart, and lives are forever altered. A haunting trail of clues leads Shauna on a desperate search to uncover the legacy of Mary Worth. What she finds will change everything, but will it be enough to stop Mary-and Jess-before it’s too late?



