Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Bloody Mary Saga

The Bloody Mary Saga

by

There is a right way and a wrong way to summon her?

Jess had done the research.

Success requires precision: a dark room, a mirror, a candle, salt, and four teenage girls. Each of them-Jess, Shauna, Kitty, and Anna-must link hands, follow the rules . . . and never let go.

A thrilling fear spins around the room the first time Jess calls her name: “Bloody Mary. Bloody Mary. BLOODY MARY.” A ripple of terror follows when a shadowy silhouette emerges through the fog, a specter trapped behind the mirror.

Once is not enough, though-at least not for Jess.

Mary is called again. And again.

But when their summoning circle is broken, Bloody Mary slips through the glass with a taste for revenge on her lips. As the girls struggle to escape Mary’s wrath, loyalties are questioned, friendships are torn apart, and lives are forever altered. A haunting trail of clues leads Shauna on a desperate search to uncover the legacy of Mary Worth. What she finds will change everything, but will it be enough to stop Mary-and Jess-before it’s too late?

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Horror

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $9.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 512

ISBN-13: 9781368041232

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Bloody Mary