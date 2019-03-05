Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The New Yorker's Guide to LA, The Angeleno's Guide to NYC

“Which city is better: LA or New York?”

The short answer? Who cares?! It turns out the cities’ similarities are what make it impossible to choose.

The New Yorker’s Guide to LA, The Angeleno’s Guide to NYC — colorful and comprehensive — is as much a love letter to these two cities as it is a practical travel guide. By highlighting the parallels between the two places, it will help you get up to speed in New York City or settle into the groove of Los Angeles.

Featuring a mirrored design, this book shows which neighborhoods correspond in each city, which pizza places and taco stands can’t be missed, and how to seamlessly switch from navigating the MTA to driving on the 405. Covering art, culture, shopping, food, and more, it highlights the similarities while breaking down the nuanced differences in each city. It’s practical, must-have guide for tourist and native alike.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / Northeast / Middle Atlantic (nj, Ny, Pa)

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762466900

What's Inside

