Barnyard Games & Puzzles
Barnyard Games & Puzzles

100 Mazes, Word Games, Picture Puzzles, Jokes and Riddles, Brainteasers, and Fun Activities for Kids

by Helene Hovanec

by Patrick Merrell

May 1, 2006

144 Pages

9781580176309

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Farm Animals

The farm animals are getting up to some fun and games, and they’re looking for kids to join them! Children ages six and up will love these word games, picture puzzles, mazes, jokes, and brain teasers. Crawl through a Worm Squirm, find out how to tell if there are cows in your refrigerator, and use the letters in “Rhode Island Red” to fill in an entire crossword puzzle. Delight in hours of enjoyment packed with pig races, clever riddles, and coloring challenges.

“Hours of animal fun with funny, challenging, exciting crosswords, word searches, logic puzzles and more. A wonderful day on the farm, regardless of where the kids live!”

-- Parents Express, January 2007

