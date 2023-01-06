Barnyard Games & Puzzles

The farm animals are getting up to some fun and games, and they’re looking for kids to join them! Children ages six and up will love these word games, picture puzzles, mazes, jokes, and brain teasers. Crawl through a Worm Squirm, find out how to tell if there are cows in your refrigerator, and use the letters in “Rhode Island Red” to fill in an entire crossword puzzle. Delight in hours of enjoyment packed with pig races, clever riddles, and coloring challenges.