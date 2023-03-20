Papermaking with Garden Plants & Common Weeds

Make exquisite papers right in your own kitchen. With a few pieces of basic equipment and a small harvest of backyard weeds, you can easily create stunningly original handcrafted papers. Helen Heibert’s illustrated step-by-step instructions show you how easy it is to blend and shape a variety of organic fibers into professional stationery, specialty books, and personalized gifts. You’ll soon be creatively integrating plant stalks, bark, flower petals, pine needles, and more to add unique colors and textures to your paper creations.



This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.