Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Papermaking with Garden Plants & Common Weeds
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Papermaking with Garden Plants & Common Weeds

by Helen Hiebert

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $22.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $22.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 1, 2006. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jan 1, 2006

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781580176224

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Papercrafts

Description

Make exquisite papers right in your own kitchen. With a few pieces of basic equipment and a small harvest of backyard weeds, you can easily create stunningly original handcrafted papers. Helen Heibert’s illustrated step-by-step instructions show you how easy it is to blend and shape a variety of organic fibers into professional stationery, specialty books, and personalized gifts. You’ll soon be creatively integrating plant stalks, bark, flower petals, pine needles, and more to add unique colors and textures to your paper creations.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less