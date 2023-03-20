Description

The essential dietary guide and cookbook for people with irritable bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal disorders–with hundreds of low-fat recipes to ease the effects of IBS, lactose intolerance, Crohn’s Disease, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive conditions



Irritable bowel syndrome is one of our nation’s most untalked-about ailments, but millions of people – mostly women – suffer from the debilitating condition, one that must be controlled primarily through diet. Contrary to what many sufferers believe, eating for IBS does not mean deprivation, never going to restaurants, boring food, or an unhealthily limited diet. It does mean cutting out such trigger foods as red meat, dairy, most fats, caffeine, alcohol, and insoluble fiber. Heather Van Vorous, who has suffered from IBS since age 9 and gradually learned how to control her IBS symptoms through dietary modifications, collects here 175 recipes she has created over 20 years. Those suffering from IBS, lactose intolerance, Crohn’s Disease, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive disorders will be thrilled to discover that they can enjoy traditional homestyle cooking, international foods, rich desserts, snacks, and party foods – and don’t have to cook weird or special meals for themselves while their families follow a “normal” diet. Eating for IBS will forever revolutionize the way people with IBS eat–and live.