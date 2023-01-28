Storey's Guide to Raising Horses, 3rd Edition

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 16, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Now with full-color photography and illustrations throughout, the completely updated third edition of Storey’s Guide to Raising Horses is the most comprehensive horse husbandry handbook available, whether you’re a first-time owner or an experienced horse handler. Covering everything you need to know about facilities, breeding, and health care, this new edition features a photographic gallery of many types of horses; expanded material on recognizing, preventing, and treating a wide range of health issues, including insulin resistance, skin conditions, and digestive disorders; new vaccination protocols, including vaccinating for West Nile Virus; and updated information on breeding methods, foaling problems, and the care of broodmares and new foals.



