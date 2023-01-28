Free shipping on orders $35+

Storey's Guide to Raising Horses, 3rd Edition
Storey's Guide to Raising Horses, 3rd Edition

Breeding, Care, Facilities

by Heather Smith Thomas

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

On Sale

Feb 16, 2021

Page Count

448 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635860870

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Horses

Description

Now with full-color photography and illustrations throughout, the completely updated third edition of Storey’s Guide to Raising Horses is the most comprehensive horse husbandry handbook available, whether you’re a first-time owner or an experienced horse handler. Covering everything you need to know about facilities, breeding, and health care, this new edition features a photographic gallery of many types of horses; expanded material on recognizing, preventing, and treating a wide range of health issues, including insulin resistance, skin conditions, and digestive disorders; new vaccination protocols, including vaccinating for West Nile Virus; and updated information on breeding methods, foaling problems, and the care of broodmares and new foals.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

Storey’s Guide to Raising