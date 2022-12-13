Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Getting Started with Beef & Dairy Cattle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 1, 2005. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Raising a cow for milk or beef can be a satisfying, rewarding, and even entertaining enterprise. Veteran rancher Heather Smith Thomas helps you develop your cattle-farming vision, providing expert advice on choosing the appropriate animal for your needs and budget. With detailed profiles of breed attributes and in-depth coverage of issues like conformation, disposition, and milk or meat yield, this guide will give even the newest farmer the knowledge and confidence to start a successful cattle-raising operation.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“…will help inexperienced farmers select the breed that is best-suited for their goals.”
– Angus Journal
“With the information in this book you can reap the pleasures and rewards of using your land to raise healthy, happy and productive animals.” – American Small Farm