Getting Started with Beef & Dairy Cattle
Getting Started with Beef & Dairy Cattle

by Heather Smith Thomas

On Sale

Jul 1, 2005

Page Count

281 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781580175968

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Description

Raising a cow for milk or beef can be a satisfying, rewarding, and even entertaining enterprise. Veteran rancher Heather Smith Thomas helps you develop your cattle-farming vision, providing expert advice on choosing the appropriate animal for your needs and budget. With detailed profiles of breed attributes and in-depth coverage of issues like conformation, disposition, and milk or meat yield, this guide will give even the newest farmer the knowledge and confidence to start a successful cattle-raising operation.

Praise

“…will help inexperienced farmers select the breed that is best-suited for their goals.”

– Angus Journal

“With the information in this book you can reap the pleasures and rewards of using your land to raise healthy, happy and productive animals.” – American Small Farm

