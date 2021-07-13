A respected immunologist, allergist, and functional medicine doctor breaks down the latest science on immunity, offering a program to help you identify your unique immunotype and balance your immune system for optimal health and longevity.



To most of us, the immune system is seemingly unknowable — it's an invisible, complex network of cells, receptors, and messengers, and there's no standard way to see if it's functioning as it should. Yet in spite of this, it affects every aspect of our health, influencing (and sometimes even causing) nearly every disease known to humanity. Much has been made about “boosting” immunity, but what exactly does that mean, and what if boosting isn't really what your unique system needs?



In The Immunotype Breakthrough, Dr. Heather Moday explains that for most, immune system balance is key. Drawing on a wealth of cutting edge research and fascinating case studies, Dr. Moday explains that the immune system is fluid and significantly influenced by our behaviors, diet, habits, and environment. She identifies four primary Immunotypes—Smoldering, Weak, Hyperactive, and Misguided—that underlie the immune imbalances that commonly lead to disease, chronic inflammation, infection, allergies, and autoimmunity. By identifying your personal immunotype—where you fall on this immunity spectrum—you can intervene by making focused, individualized, natural lifestyle changes to ensure it functions optimally



Featuring engaging and accessible science, practical and customizable takeaways, and interactive quizzes to help you zero in on your specific needs, The Immunotype Breakthrough is a revolutionary program for creating an individualized lifestyle and diet that will lead to immune resilience, vitality, and longevity.



