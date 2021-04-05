Heather Moday, MD

Dr. Heather Moday is a board-certified allergist and immunologist, as well as an integrative and functional medicine physician. After years of working as an allergist and immunologist in private practice, she completed a fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Arizona Center of Integrative Medicine in Tucson, and became certified by the Institute for Functional Medicine. She is part of the Mindbodygreen “Collective”—the wellness website’s curated group of top 50 experts in the wellness space. Through her practice, The Moday Center, she works to empower people to reclaim their health through comprehensive lifestyle programs, which focus on reversing chronic disease, as well as creating optimum wellness. She lives in Philadelphia with her partner and their cats Flannel and Raphael and dog Remi. She can be followed on Instagram @theimmunityMD and Facebook @modaycenter215

