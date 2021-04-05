A respected immunologist, allergist, and functional medicine doctor breaks down the latest science on immunity, offering a program to help readers identify their unique immunotype and bring their immune system into balance for optimal health and longevity.



To most of us, the immune system is seemingly unknowable — it's an invisible, complex network of cells, receptors, and messengers, and there's no standard way to see if it's functioning as it should. Yet in spite of this, it affects nearly every aspect of our health, influencing (and sometimes even causing) every disease known to humanity. Much has been made about “boosting” immunity, but what exactly does that mean, and what if boosting isn't really what our immune systems need?



In The Immunotype Breakthrough, Dr. Moday, explains that for the most part, what our immune systems truly need is balancing. Drawing on a wealth of cutting‑edge research and fascinating case studies, Dr. Moday explains that the immune system is fluid and significantly influenced by our behaviors, diet, habits, and environment. She identifies four primary Immunotypes—Smoldering, Weak, Hyperactive, and Misguided—that underlie the immune imbalances that commonly lead to disease, infection, allergies, chronic inflammation, and autoimmunity. By identifying your personal immunotype—where you fall on the immunity spectrum—you can intervene by making focused, individualized, natural lifestyle changes to bring your immune system back into balance.



Featuring engaging and accessible science, practical and customizable takeaways, and interactive quizzes to help readers zero in on their specific needs, The Immunotype Breakthrough is a revolutionary program for creating a lifestyle and diet that will lead to immune resilience, vitality, and longevity.

