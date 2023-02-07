Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwoods
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwoods

20 Chilling Tales from the Wilderness

by Hal Johnson

Illustrated by Tom Mead

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $9.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $9.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 25, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Aug 25, 2015

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761187035

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Ghost Stories

Description

Meet the snoligoster, who feeds on the shadows of its victims. The whirling whimpus, who once laid low an entire Boy Scout troop. And the hoop snake, who can chase prey at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour and then, with one sting of its venomous tail, cause it to turn purple, swell up, and—alas—die.

These and 17 other fearsome creatures are among the most fantastical beasts in American folklore. Their stories, as narrated by one of the last surviving cryptozoologists, are best enjoyed while sitting around a campfire. If you dare.

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

 “These are stories to be read late at night to an audience willing to be surprised, startled, and kept up wondering about what might lurk nearby.”
Publishers Weekly, starred review

"Wildly imaginative and delightfully macabre."
Booklist, starred review

“A folk treasure as well as required reading for hikers, trail bikers, and would-be cryptid hunters.”
– Kirkus, starred review
 
"A captivating collection for fans of Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Tales to Tell in the Dark, this is also ideal for those looking for something fresh, creative, and deliciously creepy. Outstanding faux-lore creature tales that will blow away middle school readers."                 
–  School Library Journal, starred review

"A darkly comic Poe-like bestiary."
--Chris Priestley, author of Uncle Montague’s Tales of Terror
Read More Read Less