Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwoods
20 Chilling Tales from the Wilderness
Description
Meet the snoligoster, who feeds on the shadows of its victims. The whirling whimpus, who once laid low an entire Boy Scout troop. And the hoop snake, who can chase prey at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour and then, with one sting of its venomous tail, cause it to turn purple, swell up, and—alas—die.
These and 17 other fearsome creatures are among the most fantastical beasts in American folklore. Their stories, as narrated by one of the last surviving cryptozoologists, are best enjoyed while sitting around a campfire. If you dare.
What's Inside
Praise
“These are stories to be read late at night to an audience willing to be surprised, startled, and kept up wondering about what might lurk nearby.”
– Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Wildly imaginative and delightfully macabre."
—Booklist, starred review
“A folk treasure as well as required reading for hikers, trail bikers, and would-be cryptid hunters.”
– Kirkus, starred review
"A captivating collection for fans of Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Tales to Tell in the Dark, this is also ideal for those looking for something fresh, creative, and deliciously creepy. Outstanding faux-lore creature tales that will blow away middle school readers."
– School Library Journal, starred review
"A darkly comic Poe-like bestiary."
--Chris Priestley, author of Uncle Montague’s Tales of Terror