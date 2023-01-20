Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Hal Johnson
Hal Johnson is the author of Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwoods and Immortal Lycanthropes. He loves monsters and books.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Big Book of Monsters
Meet the monsters in this who’s who of the baddest of the bad! Like those supernatural beasts everyone knows and fears—the bloodsucking vampire, Count Dracula,…
Buy the Book
Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwoods
Meet the snoligoster, who feeds on the shadows of its victims. The whirling whimpus, who once laid low an entire Boy Scout troop. And the…