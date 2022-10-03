Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Your Future Self
Your Future Self

Making Tomorrow Better Today

by Hal Hershfield

Jun 6, 2023

Nonfiction / Psychology / Cognitive Psychology & Cognition

Psychologist Hal Hershfield reveals how to connect with our “future selves” so that we can improve our lives right now and achieve our greatest hopes for the future.

We've all had the desire to travel through time and see what our lives will be like later in life. While we want the best possible future for ourselves, we often fail to make decisions that would truly make that a reality. Why do we choose steak over vegetables at dinner, waving off concerns about high cholesterol? Why do we splurge on luxury cars rather than save for retirement? Why can’t we stick to our exercise programs? Why are so many of us so disconnected from our future selves?
 
Based on over a decade of groundbreaking research, Your Future Self explains that, in our minds, our future selves often look like strangers. Many of us view the future as incredibly distant, making us more likely to opt for immediate gratification that disregards the health and wellbeing of ourselves in the years to come. People who are able to connect with their future selves, however, are better able to balance living for today and planning for tomorrow. Your Future Self presents the science, describes the mental mistakes we make in thinking about the future, and gives us practical advice for imagining our best future so that we can make that a reality.

“A timely idea from one of today's leading behavioral scientists. Your Future Self delivers on its promise, showing you how and why mental time travel makes your tomorrow better today! What's more, this book is both personal and thoroughly grounded in the latest research, much of which Hershfield has pioneered himself.”—Angela Duckworth, New York Times bestselling author of Grit
“Hershfield’s entertaining and powerful book tells us how thinking about the future can change our behavior in the present—and help us grow into the people we eventually want to be.”—Carol Dweck, New York Times bestselling author of Mindset
