Hal Hershfield
Hal Hershfield is a professor of marketing, behavioral decision‑making, and psychology at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, where he has won numerous awards for his teaching and research. His research on future selves has received widespread attention in outlets such as NPR, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic. Hershfield's research has been published in prestigious business, psychology, and general science academic journals, as well as in the Harvard Business Review, Scientific American, and Psychology Today.Read More
By the Author
Your Future Self
Psychologist Hal Hershfield reveals how to connect with our “future selves” so that we can improve our lives right now and achieve our greatest hopes…