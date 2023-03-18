Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The 30-Minute Gardener
Cultivate Beauty and Joy by Gardening Every Day
Find Happiness, Connection, and Accomplishment in Your Garden
Are you ready to discover your garden’s unexpected gifts? All it takes is a daily practice. In The 30-Minute Gardener, Greg Loadesreveals what dedicated time spent in the garden every day can create: a moment of solitude in a busy world, a welcoming space to enjoy with family and friends, and an increased connection to nature. In this practical and inspiring guide you’ll find advice on tasks sych as pruning a rose bush and planting bulbs, inspired ideas for transforming an overgrown garden into a beautiful flower-filled haven, and hints on how best to savor your garden and enjoy your accomplishments.
