Greg Loades
Greg Loades is editor of The Alpine Gardener and writes frequently about gardens and gardening for BBC Gardeners’ World, The English Garden, and other international publications. His first book The Modern Cottage Garden was published in 2020 to unanimously enthusiastic reviews. His new garden and the lab for writing this book is in East Yorkshire, England.
By the Author
The Modern Cottage Garden
“A practical and inspirational guide to a new style of planting.” —Country Homes & Interiors In this practical and inspirational guide, Greg Loades presents a new…