Where the Mountain Meets the Moon Gift Set

A Newbery Honor Winner

A New York Times Bestseller





A gift set of the stunning fantasy trilogy inspired by Chinese folklore including the New York Times bestselling and National Book Award finalist When the Sea Turned to Silver.





Where the Mountain Meets the Moon



Minli’s father regales her with old folktales of the Jade Dragon and the Old Man in the Moon, Minli’s mother chides him for filling her head with stories. But inspired by these stories, Minli spends one of her precious copper pennies on a beautiful goldfish, which is said to be able to change the fortune of the owner. It pays off when the goldfish offers to show her the path to fortune and wealth! Minli is joined by a dragon who can’t fly, and together they set out to find the Old Man of the Moon who can fulfill their dreams….



Starry River of the Sky



The moon is missing from the remote Village of Clear Sky, but only Rendi seems to notice! He can’t help but notice the village’s peculiar inhabitants and their problems. But one day, a mysterious lady arrives with the gift of storytelling, and slowly transforms the villagers and Rendi himself….



When the Sea Turned to Silver



Peace is shattered one night when soldiers of the Emperor arrive and kidnap Pinmei’s grandmother. Everyone knows the Emperor wants the Luminous Stone That Lights the Night. Determined to have her grandmother returned, Pinmei embarks on a journey to find the Stone alongside her friend Yishan. Together, the two must save Pinmei’s grandmother–before it’s too late….



Newbery Honor author Grace Lin brings readers another enthralling fantasy featuring her marvelous full-color illustrations, Chinese folklore, fascinating characters, and exciting new adventures.



