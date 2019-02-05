Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Where the Mountain Meets the Moon Gift Set
A Newbery Honor Winner
A New York Times Bestseller
A gift set of the stunning fantasy trilogy inspired by Chinese folklore including the New York Times bestselling and National Book Award finalist When the Sea Turned to Silver.
Where the Mountain Meets the Moon
Minli’s father regales her with old folktales of the Jade Dragon and the Old Man in the Moon, Minli’s mother chides him for filling her head with stories. But inspired by these stories, Minli spends one of her precious copper pennies on a beautiful goldfish, which is said to be able to change the fortune of the owner. It pays off when the goldfish offers to show her the path to fortune and wealth! Minli is joined by a dragon who can’t fly, and together they set out to find the Old Man of the Moon who can fulfill their dreams….
Starry River of the Sky
The moon is missing from the remote Village of Clear Sky, but only Rendi seems to notice! He can’t help but notice the village’s peculiar inhabitants and their problems. But one day, a mysterious lady arrives with the gift of storytelling, and slowly transforms the villagers and Rendi himself….
When the Sea Turned to Silver
Peace is shattered one night when soldiers of the Emperor arrive and kidnap Pinmei’s grandmother. Everyone knows the Emperor wants the Luminous Stone That Lights the Night. Determined to have her grandmother returned, Pinmei embarks on a journey to find the Stone alongside her friend Yishan. Together, the two must save Pinmei’s grandmother–before it’s too late….
Newbery Honor author Grace Lin brings readers another enthralling fantasy featuring her marvelous full-color illustrations, Chinese folklore, fascinating characters, and exciting new adventures.
Trade Paperback
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for When the Sea Turned to Silver:
A New York Times Bestseller
A New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2016
A National Book Award Finalist
An IndieBound Bestseller
NPR Best Book of the Year Pick
The Horn Book Fanfare Best Books of 2016
ALA Notable Book for Children
An Amazon Best Books of 2016 Pick
A CCBC Children's Choices Pick
A School Library Journal Best of 2016: Middle Grace Choice
A Booklist Editor's Choice 2016
B&N Kids Blog 10 Notable Middle Grade Novels of 2016
Bank Street College of Education 2017 Best Children's Book of the Year
"Grace Lin has written a middle-grade trilogy of surpassing wonder and emotional weight.... Remarkable... A must-read.... Full of charm and driving action.... Lin has made herself immortal in this trilogy, no doubt."—The New York Times Book Review
*"On its own, this third volume contains a richly complex adventure story that revisits previous themes.... The three books together, however, offer one grand epic that spans generations.... Lin's stonecutter claims that storytellers 'can make time disappear...bring us to places we have never dreamed of...feel sorrow and joy and peace'; the description is a fitting one for author-illustrator Lin herself, who has proven herself a master."—The Horn Book, starred review
*"The meticulous craft delivers what Lin's fans have come to expect.... This beautifully told companion to Where the Mountain Meets the Moon (2009) and Starry River of the Sky (2012) offers lyrical storytelling, bringing 'us to places we have never dreamed of.'"—Kirkus, starred review
*"Lin's vibrant chapter decorations and full-color, full-page paintings add to the work's beauty.... A stunning addition to a deservedly beloved set of novels; recommended for all middle grade collections."—School Library Journal, starred review
*"Compelling.... Lin's fans will not be disappointed: she again delivers a rich interweaving of ancient tales with fast-paced adventure, fantasy, and slowly unfolding mysteries told through captivating language."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
*"Lin's evocative language sweeps readers away, and the stories within the story are juicy and delicious....[A] worthy companion to her Newbery Honor book Where the Mountain Meets the Moon (2009) and Starry River of the Sky (2012)."—Booklist, starred review
"Pinmei's journey has a compelling urgency that quickens the pace and enlivens the adventure, while the short stories are smoothly integrated and provide sly, subtle connections to plot events, making satisfying the climactic scene in which the elements converge.... Lin's characteristic elegant prose...keeps its enchanting, luminous quality."—BCCB
"In this captivating tale... readers will not only enjoy the 'frame' story revolving around Pinmei and Yishan, but will also like (and recognize) some of the other stories being told."—School Library Connection
* "The lively mixture of adventure, mystery, and fantasy, supported by compelling character development and spellbinding language, will captivate a wide swath of readers."—Publishers Weekly, starred review