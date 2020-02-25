The 6th Grade Nickname Game

Best friends Jeff and Wiley are legends. There is practically no one in their school who hasn’t been nicknamed by the duo. They’ve dubbed their own underachieving class “The Dim Bulbs”; their pop-eyed principal is better known as “Deer in Headlights”; and their enormous new English teacher, Mr. Hughes, is “Mr. Huge.”

But now some of the nicknames that Jeff and Wiley have invented are backfiring on them. Will the nicknamers be able to get it together before it’s too late?





*A New York Public Library Best Book for Reading and Sharing

*A Bank Street Best Book of the Year





* “A fast-paced novel with lots of laughs . . .”

–School Library Journal (starred review)

“Captures the ambience of sixth grade with humor and empathy.”

–Booklist

“Korman is at his amusing best here. . . .”

–The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books