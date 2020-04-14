Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Revolution from Within
A Book of Self-Esteem
For decades, Gloria Steinem has led a social revolution against injustice. In Revolution from Within — called “the ultimate self-help book” by the Los Angeles Times — she sets out to restore the self-authority that such injustice has undermined.Read More
“A fine triumph…Succeeds in holding the feminist course while expanding its horizons to include everyone.” —Time
“Revolution from Within has a special sweetness — that of triumph. Gloria Steinem dared to look behind the bravely smiling face she presented to the world for many years to encounter a not-so-bravely-smiling inner self. This meeting will strike sparks of recognition and encouragement.” –Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use