Revolution from Within

A Book of Self-Esteem

by

For decades, Gloria Steinem has led a social revolution against injustice. In Revolution from Within — called “the ultimate self-help book” by the Los Angeles Times — she sets out to restore the self-authority that such injustice has undermined.

“A fine triumph…Succeeds in holding the feminist course while expanding its horizons to include everyone.” —Time

Revolution from Within has a special sweetness — that of triumph. Gloria Steinem dared to look behind the bravely smiling face she presented to the world for many years to encounter a not-so-bravely-smiling inner self. This meeting will strike sparks of recognition and encouragement.” –Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Self-esteem

On Sale: December 29th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9780316706360

