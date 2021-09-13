The Fourth Prophecy
The Fourth Prophecy

by Glenn Cooper

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538721254

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: May 24th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 352

International bestselling author Glenn Cooper delivers a new thriller featuring Cal Donovan, a Harvard theology professor, as he uncovers religious and papal history and plenty of conspiracy...

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Cooper's name on a book's cover guarantees two things: an elaborate story with plenty of twists and turns and a swift pace that carries the reader through to the end."Booklist
"Cooper’s intelligent, heart-pounding homage to Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Da Vinci Code will appeal to fans of action, thriller and conspiracy genres."—Booklist on The Debt
"[Cooper] is no ordinary thriller writer, but one who asks big questions."—Sunday Telegraph (UK)
"The debut of a startling new talent. Here is a story both incandescent and explosive. A seamless blend of modern-day thriller and historical mystery with an ending that left me breathless."—James Rollins, New York Times bestselling author on Library of the Dead
