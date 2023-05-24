Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

There Are Moms Way Worse Than You

Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent

There Are Moms Way Worse Than You Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Glenn Boozan

Illustrated by Priscilla Witte

Formats and Prices

Price

$9.99

Price

$12.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $9.99 $12.99 CAD
  2. Hardcover $14.99 $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 29, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also available from:

A hilarious and reassuring gift for every mom: because we’re all doing the best we can, and the natural world is filled with moms worse than you!

A mom giraffe is pretty nice until the fetus drops.
She’ll birth a newborn baby calf, then kick him ’til he walks.
 
Whenever you feel guilty that you haven’t cleaned the house:
Sexton beetles raise their kids in a decomposing mouse.
 
A koala mom will feed her kids her own poop. Yes, poop. Panda moms will abandon one twin because raising two is, well, just too much. And every now and then a cuddly little hamster mom will —yup— eat her newborn pups.
These and other true facts from the animal kingdom offer a hilarious reality check on what constitutes “good parenting.” So, human mother, time to stop worrying about the job you're doing —because you’re a great mom.
 

Genre:

  • “Glenn Boozan is a wickedly funny writer and this hilarious book is a gift to mediocre moms everywhere.” –Conan O'Brien
     
    “This book is clever and funny and silly, 
    but also truly needed.
    Buy this book for the moms in your life, 
    so they know that they’ve succeeded.” –Sarah Silverman
     
    “Society puts so much pressure on us to be perfect, and these hilariously horrible facts made me feel better about how much I suck. They even made me briefly reconsider my decision to not have kids!" –Adam Conover, creator and host of Adam Ruins Everything
     
    “I love this book! It sounds like a song when read out loud, and it's so funny and sweet that I almost want to have another baby. Almost.” –Laurie Kilmartin, author of Sh*tty Mom
     
    “Great news! You never have to figure out those confusing Babylist registries again because this is THE ONLY gift every new mom needs. It's laugh out loud funny, relatable, secretly educational, and made me feel a lot better about the time my toddler said ‘jesus f*ckin’ cwist’ in front of my mom.”  –Laura Willcox, author of I Am Bride
     

On Sale
Mar 29, 2022
Page Count
64 pages
Publisher
Workman Publishing Company
ISBN-13
9781523517947

You May Also Like

Mom vs. Dad
Mom vs. Dad $16.99 $22.99 CAD
You Look Tired
You Look Tired $24.00 $30.00 CAD
An Almost Perfect Christmas
An Almost Perfect Christmas $25.00
So Bjored
So Bjored $12.95 $16.00 CAD
Good Talk, Dad
Good Talk, Dad $16.00 $18.00 CAD

Glenn Boozan

About the Author

Glenn Boozan is an Emmy-nominated comedy writer who wrote for CONAN, Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade, and Sarah Silverman’s Hulu talk show, I Love You, America. She’s also written for the New Yorker, the Onion, and MTV. She does not care how you pronounce her last name, and her website is glennboozan.com.
 
Priscilla Witte is a Los Angeles–based illustrator and muralist. Her work has taken her from the Black Sea of Russia to the beaches along the coast of Bali. Some of her clients include Warner Music, Barbie, and Google. Her most recent mural is painted in downtown Los Angeles between a Jeff Koons and a Takashi Murakami. That’s a tasty sandwich. 

Learn more about this author

Priscilla Witte

About the Illustrator

Learn more about this illustrator