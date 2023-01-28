Free shipping on orders $35+
Everything Is the Worst
A Book for People Who Just Can't
Description
THE STRUGGLE IS REAL
Seriously, can you not though? Life is hard, everyone sucks, blah blah blah. Swearing (and drinking) helps, and so does this book, a charming collection of illustrations that actually say what most of us think every day—so freaking over it.
