The Go-Go’s were the first all-female rock group in history to write their own songs, play their own instruments, and reach the top of the Billboard charts with their #1 album, Beauty and the Beat. Made In Hollywood is the fully-authorized visual account of the band, as told by their drummer, Gina Schock, and featuring personal photographs and memorabilia collected by Gina over the course of her 40 year career.



The Go-Go’s debut album, Beauty and the Beat, rose to the top of the charts in 1981 and their hit songs "We Got the Beat", "Our Lips Are Sealed", “Vacation”, and "Head Over Heels" (to name a few) served as a soundtrack to our lives in the ‘80s.



Now, hot off the release of their Critics Choice Award winning Showtime documentary, and in anticipation of their 2021 tour of the United States, Gina offers a treasure trove of personal images and artifacts that follow the course of the band's wild journey to the heights of fame and stardom. Featuring posters, buttons, photographs, Polaroids, and other memorabilia from her archives, Made In Hollywood also includes stories from each member of the Go-Go’s, along with other cultural luminaries like Kate Pierson, Jodie Foster, Dave Stewart, Martha Quinn, and Paul Reubens.



With a style as bold and distinctive as any Go-Go’s album, Made In Hollywood is the perfect tribute to one of the world's most beloved groups.